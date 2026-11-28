•I landed twice in the hospital after he beat me and I fainted —Wife

A Grade A Customary Court, sitting in Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has ruled on a divorce suit brought before it by a woman, Taibat, against her husband, Usman, whom she accused of irresponsibility, neglect, domestic violence and threat to her life.

Taibat said that Usman constantly failed in his duties as head of the home and bread winner.

Taibat explained that Usman neglected her and their children and was indifferent to their welfare.

The plaintiff further said that the defendant never bothered if she and their children ate or were She added that their children’s education was also not his priority.

According to Taibat, Usman being a violent person always sought every opportunity to beat her.

Taibat stated that Usman did not desist from carrying out his violent acts towards her even after she lost her first pregnancy.

The plaintiff explained that the defendant beat her during her second and third pregnancy and she fainted and was put on admission in the hospital.

Taibat added that Usman passed the responsibility of feeding the home to her, and would still accuse her of returning home late from work and descend on her with punches.

Taibat further said that her husband was always angry and would beat her any time she demanded a refund of the money she lent him.

The plaintiff stated that their children took the defendant for a terror, and were therefore always afraid of him.

Taibat said she had never enjoyed her marriage for a day and therefore prayed that their union be dissolved.

She sought custody of their children, and implored the court to mandate her husband to be responsible for their welfare, giving feeding, education and medical care adequate attention.

Usman agreed to divorce but denied physically abusing his wife.

Usman explained that Taibat was unruly and always challenging his authority in the home.

Usman added that he set up a business for Taibat twice, but that she mismanaged the fund she gave her to run it.

Usman also said that Taibat refused to cook for the family and always left their home untidy.

The defendant further accused the defendant of living a reckless lifestyle.

Usman explained that Taibat was deceitful in nature.

According to him, Taibat always removed her veil any time she was out of home and would attend parties, get drunk and sometimes sleep outside home.

Taibat, in her evidence said, “My lord, I came to court today that my marriage to my husband be dissolved.

“I desired a blissful union but my experience was the contrary because my husband is a brute.

“He never found anything good in all that I did and was always ready to complain, criticize, and beat me black and blue.

“I started living with him after he impregnated me but he did not pay my bride price.

“My husband took to beating me from the outset of our marriage.

“I thought he would stop after I lost my first pregnancy but to my chagrin he became worse.

“He beat me when I was pregnant with our second child, and at another time, during my third pregnancy and I landed in the hospital after I fainted.

“My husband is irresponsible and indifferent to my welfare and that of our children.

“I feed our children, enrolled them in school and pay their school fees.

“My husband rather than appreciate me always complain that I returned home late and would descend on me with punches.

“He hates it any time I demanded a repay of the money I lent him and would beat me.

“Our children do not find a friend in my husband because they see him as a terror and always try to avoid him.

“I beseech this honourable court to grant me custody of our children, but make my husband responsible for their upkeep, giving priority to feeding, education and health care.”

Usman, responding said: “I am also no longer interested in a woman who lacks virtue.

“I did all in my power to make my wife live a reasonable life but she is obviously not interested in this.

“I enrolled her in a vocational training and equipped her after she graduated but she refused to put all she learnt into practice.

“I set up a business for her twice, but these crumbled due to her mismanagement of them.

“I advised her stay back at home and care for our children, but she insisted on working.

“I took her to work daily and brought her back home after closing hours, but she still refered to me as irresponsible.

“Taibat is rude and uncontrollable. She rubs shoulders with me in the home.

“She stopped cooking for the family a long time ago and always left the house unkempt.

“The more I complain the worst she became.

“My wife is deceitful in nature.

“She covers her face at home but removes her veil when in the public and attends party without my consent, gets drunk and sometimes sleeps outside home.

“I reported her to her parents who cancelled her but she refused to change.

“My lord, I agree to divorce.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo stated that there was no marriage to be dissolved because no customary marriage held, and no bride price was paid.

Akintayo granted the plaintiff custody of their children and ordered the defendant to be responsible for their welfare.