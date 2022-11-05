Oba-elect reconciles warring factions in Ogun community

Following the bloody clash that left about four persons injured in Orile Ilawo, Odeda Local Government of Ogun State, last week, the Oba-elect of the community, Professor Olusegun MacGregor, has brokered peace between the warring factions.

The peace meeting held at the instance of the oba-elect had representatives of a recognized Community Development Association (CDA) under the aegis of ‘Omo Ilu’ and another breakaway faction which have been involved in a rivalry since 2012. The two groups were led to the meeting by Alhaji Takiu Shoaga and Saubana Balogun.

The rival groups agreed to work together in peace on the platform of the same CDA for the prosperity of the Ilawo community just as Prof MacGregor warned that he would not tolerate the breakdown of law and order within the community.

According to a communique signed at the end of the peace meeting, “The reconciliation meeting discovered that the crisis was as a result of a long-standing rivalry between the well-recognized CDA at Ilawo and another faction that broke away from the CDA with accusations that the duly recognized CDA has been side-lining members from their zone/faction in matters of sharing benefits that come to the CDA.

“The crisis was further fueled by a purported inappropriate sharing of one 50, 000 naira given to the CDAs. Both parties accused each other of betrayals and selfishness on an individual basis in the conduct and management of the CDA affairs.”

The communique further read: “Parties at the reconciliation meeting convened by Prof. Olusegun MacGregor agreed to work together in peace on the platform of the same CDA for peace, prosperity, and progress of Ilawo.

“To be fair and equitable in sharing whatever benefits come to the community. Never engage in violence within and outside the community regardless of what the provocation might be.

“The break-away faction will rejoin the recognized CDA and re-engage in democratic dialogues addressing community issues.”

