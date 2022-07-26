NYSC swears in 1,301 corps members in Anambra

The National Youth Social Corps (NYSC), Anambra state, Tuesday, swore in a total of 1,301 corps members for 2022 Batch B, stream 2 orientation exercise in the State.

The state coordinator, NYSC, Mrs Blessing Ekene Iruma, disclosed this in a speech at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe NYSC Unity permanent orientation camp, Mbaukwu-Umuawulu, Awka South local government area of the state.

In her speech, she explained that out of the 1,301corps, a total of 624 were males while 677 were females from approved tertiary institutions in the country.

According to her, all the prospective corps members were screened for COVID-19 and confirmed fit for the exercise, and grouped into platoons to enhance effective participation as well as enable them to acquire more skills for the betterment of society at the end.

“May I at this juncture, pause and congratulate you the Prospective Corps Members(PCMs) for your success in the different examinations that qualified you for the stage you are now. We do hope that you will translate your talents into practical terms by contributing meaningfully to the different committees and activities you will be co-opted into.

“This is the time when your different leadership qualities will be put to test and I urge you to endeavour to give accurate accounts of yourselves and your background.

“While we commend His Excellency, the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, for his continuous fatherly support to the Scheme in the State, I wish to remind him of the need to address the menace caused by erosion inside the orientation playground.

“A casual look around the camp reveals different portions already ravaged by the erosion and if not checked early, it might threaten the existing structures and destroy the beauty of this camp that has attracted the admiration of all. We therefore passionately appeal to His Excellency to expedite action on the landscaping of the premises currently under serious threat of erosion.

“We are nevertheless challenged by the overwhelming hospitality of the people and therefore pledge to partner more than ever in augmenting the manpower resource needed in both the Education and Health Sectors.

“We are presently receiving requests from corps employers through our Local Government Inspectors(LGIs) and it is expected that they as usual will be on the ground on the 9th of August, 2022 with vehicles to convey those posted to them to their various place of primary assignments and also integrate them into their various communities.

“Corps Employers are by this, reminded of the statutory allowances to be given to Corps members in lieu of transport and accommodation and where these two are readily available for them, it will go a long way to motivate the corps members,” Mrs Iruma concluded.

