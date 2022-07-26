1,700 corps members take oath of allegiance in Benue

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah, on Tuesday sworn in 1,700 corps members posted to Benue State for the 2022 Batch B Stream II on Tuesday and took the oath of allegiance to service.

The DG who was represented by the State Coordinator of NYSC, Abe Dankaro charged the members to take the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, program seriously in the face of scarcity of white-collar jobs.

At the swearing-in ceremony held at the orientation camp, Wannune, Tarka local government area of the state, General Faddah encouraged the corps members to take advantage of the SAED training program, in order to inculcate in themselves skills that will yield productivity.

He said, “If taken seriously and used judiciously, it will take thousands off you from labour market thereby creating employment for the teaming unemployed youths.

He explained that when NYSC Trust Fund is passed into law, funding for businesses and start-up capitals will be easily accessible.

The DG further cautioned the corps members against taking a lackadaisical attitude towards security, and against idleness, which creates room for irresponsibility.

The oath of allegiance to service was administered by the representative of the State Chief Judge, Justice Dennis Igyuse.

