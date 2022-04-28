NYSC issues discharge certificates to 955 corps members in Niger

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Thursday, issued discharge certificates to 955 corps members of the 2021 Batch A Stream II following the completion of their one-year national service.

Niger State NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Hassan Kaura, disclosed to newsmen during the Passing out Parade (POP) at Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna. Mr Kaura said that the corps members displayed a high sense of discipline, maturity, cooperation and dedication throughout their one-year national service.

He expressed optimism that the traits would persist in their lives ahead, urging them to keep the spirit burning at all times.

“I rejoice with you over the success of the end of the service year for the 2021 Batch A, stream two corps members and we appreciate the immense contributions of the Niger state government,” he said.

Earlier in his address, Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello who was ably represented by the Secretary to Niger State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Methane, congratulated the corps members on their successful completion of the service year.

Governor Bello further acknowledged that their service year had been characterised by dedication and patriotism in the service to their fatherland.





He commended their sense of maturity, loyalty, hard work and perseverance, urging them to continue with the same spirit as they exist service.

Bello charged them to allow the lessons of selflessness and humility learned during the service year to guide them in the realities of life after service as well embrace skills learned to better their lots.

He urged them to keep the flag of the scheme flying and strive to contribute positively to the development of the nation in their capacity.

Meanwhile, part of the activities was the presentation of the award to a member of the scheme in Niger State, Ibrahim Ademola for his contribution to his host community.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… NYSC issues discharge certificates to 955 corps members in Niger

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… NYSC issues discharge certificates to 955 corps members in Niger

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

NYSC issues discharge certificates to 955 corps members in Niger