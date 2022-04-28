CBN sensitises customers on its Naira policies in Imo

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has held its sensitisation program tagged CBN FAIR aimed at acquainting bank customers and stakeholders with their money policies and activities.

The Director Corporate Communication CBN, Mr Osita Nwanisiobi said this during the 2 day CBN program in Owerri, on Thursday.

Nwanisiobi represented by the Deputy Director Corporate Communication Department CBN, identified some of the policies to include ‘how to handle Naira, various payment platforms, consumer protection initiatives and development international initiatives among others.’

He said that since 2016, Nigeria as a country have gone into recession twice regretted that any country that has such ugly experience cannot stand economically.

Mr Osita condemned what he described as an army of unemployed youths seen in the streets of Nigeria, adding that such situations project the nation as a poor country.

He appealed to Nigerians to stop complaining about exchange rate, adding that it’s only those countries that export their products that would have value in Naira and boast in exchange rate.





He said: “if Nigerian exports more, the currency of the country will certainly rise.”

Describing the CBN programs and interventionist program as lifewire, the CBN Director Corporate Communication said that since 70s, Nigerian have restricted herself to producing one product which is crude oil.

He expressed dismayed that even when we do that, the country does not have control of fixing the prize.

In her presentation at the event, Mrs Uchenna Onyene, from the Currency Operation Department of CBN appealed to Nigerians to handle the currency with care.

She said that Nigerian currency remains the pride of the nation, therefore, it must be kept clean all the time.

She said: “CBN issued out currency clean and it must be returned clean.”

She observed that Igbos have being most guilty of spraying of Naira, adding that such attitude destroys the currency.

