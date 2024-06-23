In a move that has brought immense joy and relief to the people of Anambra North, work has finally resumed on the Otuocha-Anam-Nzam-Ibaji federal road, linking Anambra with Kogi State, after years of abandonment.

The 30-kilometre stretch of road, which connects Otuocha to Nzam, Innoma, Iheaka, and Abaji, had been in a state of disrepair, cutting off many rural communities in the area.

The resumption of work on the road has been met with tears of joy and jubilation as residents and stakeholders alike celebrated the long-awaited development.

For years, the abandonment of the road had forced many communities in Anambra East and West to rely on a longer route through Illah in Delta State to access their homes and farmlands.

The Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Senator Dr Tony Nwoye (Labour Party), and the House of Representatives member representing Anambra East and West, Hon. Peter Anaekwe (Macpee), were on hand to welcome the resumption of work on the road.

They were joined by numerous stakeholders and community members, who turned out in large numbers to celebrate the occasion.

According to Senator Nwoye, the resumption of work on the road is a testament to the government’s commitment to addressing the infrastructure needs of the region.

Nwoye said that through his efforts over the years, even when he was in the 8th House of Representatives, he had pursued vigorously for the construction of the road.

Now that he is in the 10th Senate, he has continued with that zeal to make sure the road gets adequate attention and funding from the Federal Government.

The Senator said, “Today, the efforts have paid off as President Bola Tinubu and Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, have come to the rescue of the people of Anambra North by re-awarding the road for the sum of over N34 billion naira.”

Nwoye, who was at the construction yard and site, was highly elated about the award. He thanked Engr. Dave Umahi, President Tinubu, and Senator Akpabio-led 10th Senate for making the road a priority.

He said, “The contractor has gone to the site. They have shown readiness to embark on the work, as we can see from the activities going on here.”

He promised to help the contractor get the new design of the road ready so that it would not delay them, adding that upon completion of the road, the journey from Anambra to Kogi and Abuja would be reduced by at least two to three hours, just as many communities along the road would be opened up.

The reconstruction, he said, would not be like the last one.

He said the road was being financed through the Road Tax Credit Facility from NNPC: “NNPC is providing a major part of the funding.”

Senator Nwoye assured that proper evaluation, monitoring and oversight would be carried out as the work goes on in order to ensure that quality work would be done and also to ensure that there would be value for money for the people of Anambra North.

He said once the new design for the road was signed and handed over to NigerCat, he believed they would do a good job

The road, which is being constructed by NigerCat, a reputable construction company, is expected to be completed within a reasonable timeframe.

The company’s officials have assured the community of their commitment to delivering a high-quality road that will withstand the test of time.

The Otuocha-Anam-Nzam-Ibaji road is a critical artery that connects many rural communities in Anambra North to the rest of the state and the country at large.

Its abandonment had led to a decline in economic activities, as well as social and cultural interactions, among the affected communities.

With the resumption of work on the road, residents are optimistic that their lives will improve significantly.

“This road is a lifeline for us,” said one resident. “We are grateful to the government and the construction company for coming to our aid.”

The completion of the road is expected to boost economic activities in the region, improve access to healthcare and education, and enhance social and cultural interactions among the communities.

In his remarks, the House of Representatives member representing Anambra East and West expressed his gratitude to the government and the construction company for their efforts.

“We are proud to be part of this momentous occasion,” he said. “We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our communities receive the attention they deserve.”

