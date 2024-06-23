President Bola Tinubu has ordered that all civil servants who have relocated abroad but continue to draw salaries from the Nigerian government must refund the money.

Additionally, he directed that their supervisors and department heads be punished for their role in the fraud.

This directive was issued during the award night organised by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF) to commemorate 2024 Civil Service Week, an event that also honoured outstanding civil servants in core ministries.

Represented by Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), President Tinubu expressed his disappointment over the issue of ghost workers.

“During my recent visit to South Africa, I kept abreast of the week’s activities.

“I was particularly struck by the revelations shared by the Head of the Civil Service regarding employees who had relocated abroad while drawing salaries without formally resigning,” he said.

He continued, “It is heartening to hear that measures have been taken to address this issue, but we must ensure those responsible are held accountable and restitution is made.

“The culprits must be made to refund the money they have fraudulently collected. Their supervisors and department heads must also be punished for aiding and abetting the fraud under their watch.”

President Tinubu reiterated that the government would take appropriate measures to ensure those involved are punished and the money is returned to the government treasury.

Acknowledging the challenges in the civil service sector, the President reaffirmed his commitment to addressing these issues for optimal performance.

He stated, “Our administration acknowledges the challenges the civil service is facing.

“I want to give you the assurance that we are committed to ensuring the welfare and development of all civil servants to deliver optimal performance for the growth of our nation.”

He added, “Over the past year, I have provided all the necessary support to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to ensure the continued stability of the civil service.

“I also supported the office in implementing far-reaching policies and reforms capable of improving efficiency and service delivery.”

