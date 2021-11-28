NURTW harps on unity, harmonious relationships in Lagos chapter

President, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Tanjudeen Baruwa, has disclosed that he plans to restore unity and ensure harmonious relationships among members in the Lagos chapter, saying this was part of ongoing sensitization on the peaceful coexistence of union members nationwide.

Baruwa made this known while speaking with newsmen at the weekend in Lagos, saying that the union under his leadership would be working effectively to achieve this by ensuring that all aggrieved members within Lagos sheath their swords and work together for the development of NURTW as well as the commercial nerve centre of the country.

According to him, the transport union headquarters, to achieve this goal, has concluded plans to bring all aggrieved members, including those that were shown the exit doors for contravening Union’s rules, back into the fold and to create one big family in the state.

He further stated that all issues between members would be resolved, while avenues would be created for those that were formerly holding major posts within the state chapter to resume office, even as he said that those that had taken over from them would not be removed.

Baruwa explained that rather than ask those already occupying the seats previously held by aggrieved members to vacate, the entire process would be adjusted to accommodate them to return to that level where they were before being asked to leave.

“I believe that whenever anyone is punished, after some time, he should be forgiven and asked to return. So that is part of what we are coming to do in the state.

“Truly, the position of those aggrieved members might have been filled but we will address the issue to ensure that everyone returns and can feel they have returned to their former fold as well as work like one family,” he said.

NURTW national president stressed that the moves were basically to ensure that the Union speaks with one voice and everyone keys into the development plans of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s transportation development plan for Lagos State.

“The constitution of the union stipulates that the members must work with the government to ensure peaceful coexistence,” he added.

According to him, Lagos remains one of the union’s major chapters with a very large membership, adding: “NURTW under my leadership will ensure that the state transport union members become more united than ever before.”

Baruwa noted that the beliefs of the NURTW national headquarters were that when all lingering issues between members were resolved and they become united, the government and the people, who are major customers of the union, would be willing to do business with the transport union.

He further disclosed that, aside from Lagos, the national leadership had been visiting other states across the federation to sensitize members on the importance of unity among them, positing that crisis could arise and further snowball into a breakdown of law and order whenever there is disunity among members.

The national president stressed that these were part of the message the union leadership had been taking to all states, “sensitizing members on the importance of peace and unity especially as the country looks forward to 2023 general election.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.