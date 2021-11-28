Church sweeper hacked to death in Ondo

A middle-aged woman identified as Mrs Omode was hacked to death in the early hours of Sunday by some unidentified persons in Iwaro Oka in Akoko Southwest local government area of Ondo State.

The woman who was said to be going to church, a Deeper Life Bible Church in the community, to sweep the church and its environment was said to have been beheaded, while her other parts were intact.

According to a source, Mrs Omode usually visited the church every Sunday to sweep the church, saying she was going for her normal routine when the assailants hacked her to death.

The source explained that the incident happened between 5:30 am and 6 am while the killers left her in the pool of her blood very close to the church in Ọwalusi area of the community.

He said her remains were discovered by some residents who alerted the policemen in the town who came to evacuate her body to the morgue.

He said “the woman was going for normal Sunday routine to clean the church environment when the ugly incident happened. This morning she left her home as usual as she has been doing this for ages only for us to find her corpse this morning.

“We could not fathom the reasons behind the killing because the woman is gentle and peaceful. A glimpse at her lifeless body in the pool of blood shows that she was axed in the neck in front of the church.”

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmilayo Odunlami, said the incident was a case of murder.

Odunlami explained that the woman was hacked to death with a machete, saying the assailants cut the woman in the neck.

She however said detectives from the state have commenced an investigation, saying those behind the killing of the innocent woman would be fished out.

