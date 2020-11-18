NUPSRAW to FG: Be sensitive to masses plight, reverse petrol price increase

The Nigeria Union of Public Service Reportorial Secretariat,Data Processors and Allied Workers (NUPSRAW) has called on the Federal Government to be more sensitive to the yearnings and aspirations of the common man and reverse the recent increase in petrol pump price.

This was contained in a communique issued on Wednesday at the end of the special National Executive Council/Delegates Conference that saw the emergence of new national leadership of NUPSRAW.

The communique issued after the meeting in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital was signed by national president and general secretary of NUPSRAW, Jacob Kaura Makaman and Okwara Coleman, respectively.

The NUPSRAW called on the Federal Government to reverse the recent increase in petrol pump price for the benefit of low income earners.

The communique reads in part that “NEC in session calls on the Federal Government to reverse the recent increment in petrol pump price in order not to be seen as insensitive to the plight of the suffering masses in the country.”

They further called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, quickly resolve the issues with the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) for students to resume lectures.

The NEC also called on the state governor to consider the implementation of the approved new N30,000 national minimum wage in the state.

The national executive members also appealed for the payment of secretarial responsibility allowances in the state and local governments.

The special delegates conference ushered in new national leadership of NUPSRAW with Jacob K Makama as new president; Festus Nwonye, deputy national president; Auwal Imam 2nd national president and Shaibu Chiroma as national treasurer.

Other elected national executive members are Kingsley Ireotoi, financial secretary; Mrs Onwudinjo Adeline, national woman leader while Janet Ejah was elected as second auditor.

