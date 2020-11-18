Gunmen kill lecturer in Ogun

Gunmen, on Wednesday morning, murdered a lecturer at D.S Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori, Ogun State, Mr Mufutau Olayemi.

Information had it that the deceased who was until his death the Head of Electrical Engineering Department in the institution was shot dead by his assailant in his car.

The killers were reported to have left the deceased in the pool of his blood without removing anything from his car.

The deceased, it was learnt, was returning from a conference before he was gruesomely murdered.

The incident was confirmed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the case could be classified as assassination.

He said that the operatives of the Homicide section of the Command had been drafted to the scene to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

