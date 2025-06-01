NSUK appoints three new deputy VCs

In a major development aimed at strengthening academic and administrative leadership, Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), has announced the appointment of three new deputy vice-chancellors.

The appointments were made public by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sa’adatu Liman, during the 129th Regular Meeting of the University Senate held on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the Senate Chamber.

According to information obtained from the University’s Information and Protocol Unit, the appointments, which take effect from July 7, 2025, include Professor Muhammad Maikano Ari as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic).

A renowned Professor of Animal Nutrition in the Department of Animal Science, Professor Ari brings a wealth of experience, having served as Director of Quality Assurance and Servicom, as well as Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State on Multilateral Cooperation (2007–2011). He is currently the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies.

Professor Ari is also currently the President Nigeria Feed and Fodder Multi-Stakeholder Platform.

Dr. Halima Doma Kutigi as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration). An Associate Professor of Law specializing in Public and International Law, Dr. Kutigi has held various key positions, including Director of the Bayo Ojo Centre for Arbitration and Mediation Studies and Head of the Islamic Law Department.

She is currently the Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Law. She earned her LLB, LLM, and PhD degrees from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and the University of Jos.

Dr. K’tso Ngharbu as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Innovations). An Associate Professor and Medical Geologist, Dr. Ngharbu holds a PhD from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with part of his program co-supervised by the University of Silesia in Poland.

He currently serves as Director of Linkages and International Cooperation at NSUK and holds several international scientific roles, including serving as the only African member on the board of the International Environmental and Health Sciences Consortium (IEHSC).

Dr Ngharbu is also credited with founding Africa’s first Center for Medical Geology Research and the first Center for European Studies, both based at NSUK.

These appointments represent a strategic move by the university to bolster academic excellence, administrative efficiency, and innovative research.

