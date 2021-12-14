NSPRI charged on continuos innovation

THE Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI), has been told not to rest on its oars, rather, it should persist in its various innovations.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Muhammad Mahmood Abubakar, said this during the inauguration of the administrative complex of NSPRI, Ibadan Zonal Office, recently.

Abubakar, who was reperesented on the occasion by the Executive Secretary, Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Professor Garba Hamidu Sharubutu, stated that:”While we are delighted at the progress which NSPRI continues to make, resting on your laurels is not an option.

“I want to exhort you to continue to innovate. We want to see more innovation being churned out by NSPRI, innovation which are inceasingly accessible and affordable to the common man; innovation which are convenient for the common man to adopt and which gives to the people of Nigeria.”

While commenting on the new administrative office complex, the minister noted that NSPRI, has over the years, performed creditably well, stating that:”The inauguration of this zonal administrative office falls perfectly into the target set out for all research institutes to ensure optimal performance of all oustations.

“NSPRI with this has achieved and very shortly all other outstations will be given an equal attention. We have received oustanding ovation in other areas of performance by the institute such as the establishment of fish procdessing centre in Niger State, distribution of five proven technologies (smoking kiln, ice fish box, hermetic steel drum, improved atmospheric silos and parabolic shaped dryer) to 19 states across the six geopolitical zones of the country a mong others.”

Executive Director, NSPRI, Dr Patricia Pessu, while appreciating the support of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, stated that:”The construction of administrative complex has been deliberate and strategic. The complex houses not just administrative offices but also new laboratories.

“The overall goal is to ensure that by providing our researchers and other staff with a most conducive work environment, the institute can continue to churn out scientific innovations that boost food security and add real value to lives of our people.

“On behalf of the Governing Council, management and staff of NSPRI, I would like to very specially offer our thanks and appreciation to the Minister for the support with which you continue to so graciuosly avail our institute. We remain very grateful and assure you that your unwavering support and encouragement continuously motivates us to strive to exceed your lofty expectations.”

