Nigeria yet to explore industrial potential of yam —Prof Otegbayo

Agriculture
By
farmers yam, FG train women

PROFESSOR of Food Science and Technology from Bowen University, Osun  State, Iwo,  Mrs  Bolanle  Otegbola, has declared that Nigeria is yet to maximise,  or explore the industrial potential of yam  as  part of its comparative advantage among other  agricultural food products.

She made this remark recently, while delivering the eight edition of Bowen University’s inaugural lecture which she entitled: The Mystery of the invisible determinant of life: A voyage in the realm of food quality.”

According to her, one of the  crops with the potential for enhanced value addition in West Africa and which can generate foreign exchange is yam. She said there are  more than six hundred yam  species,  but only six of them  are mostly grown as staple foods in Africa, which she mentioned as  white yam, yellow yam, water yam,  pax (Trifoliate yam) linn. (Aerial yam)  and lour (Chinese yam).

She noted that  most of the utilisation of yam is limited to subsistence level, and  in order to break out of this subsistence mode, the input of all key players in yam value chain is needed, especially between  researchers and farmers.

Professor Otegbola asserted that farmers are the primary producers of yam, representing  an important component in the yam value chain, stressing that  it is  pertinent to know what food quality mean to the farmers, that is their perception of food quality in yam.

According to him, to the farmers, food quality means sustainable derivable income from cultivating a particular variety/species, suitability of the yam for its best food product (pounded yam), ability to be stored for an extended period and capability of the yam to act as a substitute.

She said in her lecture: “The development will enable researchers to use  holistic approach  to carry out effective selection of varieties with variable food qualities, their industrial potential, expand the utilisation of yam product, improve its market value and increase income for all the key players farmers, processors and consumers.”

She also pointed  it out in her lecture that farmers do not place premium on nutritional value, or potential industrial utilization of yam, and they do not have definite food quality indicators in the yam tubers that can determine or predict the quality of the product from tubers. Their prediction of food quality  is based on their experience in cultivating different varieties.

“This study showed that it is important for researchers to involve farmers in food quality studies as a form of holistic approach in achieving improved food quality.

She noted that  yam produces edible starchy storage tubers, about   80 per cent, which are of cultural, economic and nutritional importance, but yam starch is largely neither exploited nor listed among the most common sources of industrial starch which are:  corn  wheat  cassava and rice These crops are being utilised industrially.

“The  neglect of yam  may be adduced to the subsistence nature of the crop; hence yam starch has not benefitted from degree of value-added research required to ensure commercial competitiveness on an international scale. This has led to minimal information being available on the functionality and subsequent industrial potential of yam starch. The resultant effect of this is less profitability to farmers in spite of the capital and labour that is being invested into its production, narrow range of food products leading to some volatility of demand and instability of profit margin to resource poor farmers.

She said;” Yam consumption and utilization in the country is limited to a narrow range of food products, leading to volatility of demand and instability of profit margin to resource poor farmers. Despite that Nigeria is one  of  the largest producers of yam in the world there were very few value-added products from yam for local and international trade due to lack of suitable raw materials as a result of minimal information on the food quality and industrial potentials of the crop.

In her recommendation, Professor Otegbayo  suggested more  collaborations between researchers and end users of research outputs in the industry. Value addition to indigenous crops through product development will also go a long way to reduce post-harvest losses.

She asserted  that farmers are the gate keepers and bear the food basket and  any effort geared at enhancing the economic, social and security well being of the farmers will promote the economy of the country, adding that funding of ressearch in private and public tertiary insitutions  is very important for a technology and knowledge driven economy.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital…

TRY IT TODAY!!! --- Abuja Man Reveals How 100% Natural Herbs Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7 days... CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

You might also like
Agriculture

NSPRI charged on continuos innovation

Agriculture

Artificial Insemination: Expert calls for establishment of performance record…

Agriculture

‘Why I’m glad I became a cassava seed entrepreneur’

Agriculture

‘Farmers radio will bridge knowledge gap’

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More