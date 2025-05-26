NSIA to unlock global capital for development

Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has said that the fourth annual meeting of the Africa Sovereign Investors Forum (ASIF 2025) is coming at a time that demands deepen collaboration to unlock global capital for sustainable, large-scale, inclusive development in Africa.

Aminu Umar-Sadiq, Managing Director and CEO of NSIA, who spoke ahead of the event, stated that by uniting the collective resources, African sovereign wealth funds can become a formidable catalyst for transformative growth, economic resilience and long-term prosperity.

It highlighted that the high-level event will bring together sovereign wealth funds, global institutional investors, development finance institutions, C-suite executives, thought leaders, and sector experts from across the investment landscape to foster strategic partnerships that align with a shared commitment to Africa’s sustainable development and economic transformation.

According to the NSIA, ASIF 2025, themed: “Leveraging African Sovereign Wealth Funds to Mobilise Global Capital for Transformative Development in Africa,” will spotlight the pivotal role of sovereign wealth funds and institutional investors in mobilizing regional and international capital to drive inclusive growth and transformation across the continent.

The two-day event will feature thought-provoking panel sessions, fireside chats and curated networking sessions aimed at deepening collaboration and catalyzing investment across priority sectors in infrastructure, energy, healthcare, technology, and more.

Confirmed speakers for ASIF 2025 include, among other distinguished leaders:

Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy;

Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade & Investments;

Obaid Amrane, Chair, International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF); Chair, Africa Sovereign Investors Forum (ASIF), and CEO, Ithmar Capital;

Samaila Zubairu, Chair, Alliance of African Multilateral Financial Institutions (AAMFI), and President & CEO, Africa Finance Corporation.

Others are: Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chair, Africa Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank);

Prof. Patrick Lumumba, President, Lumumba and Lumumba Foundation;

Liu Haoling, Vice Chair, President, and Chief Investment Officer, China Investment Corporation;

Danladi Verheijen, Chair, Africa Private Capital Association (AVCA), and Managing Partner, Verod Capital; Angela Perez, Chair and CEO, COFIDES;

Ms British Robinson, Chair, Africa Milken Institute International; and Ashish Khanna, Director General, International Solar Alliance.

Speaking ahead of the event, Aminu Umar-Sadiq, Managing Director and CEO of NSIA, stated: "NSIA is honoured to host sovereign wealth funds from across the continent to the 4th Annual Meeting of the Africa Sovereign Investors Forum in Abuja. This gathering comes at a pivotal moment that demands bold, coordinated action to deepen collaboration and unlock global capital for sustainable, large-scale, inclusive development in Africa. By uniting our collective resources, African sovereign wealth funds can become a formidable catalyst for transformative growth, economic resilience and long-term prosperity."

Additionally, Obaid Amrane, Chair of ASIF added: “ASIF is a powerful testament to Africa’s capacity to shape its own development narrative. By convening sovereign wealth funds and global investors, we are building the alliances needed to unlock transformational capital for an inclusive and sustainable future for the continent. As we convene for this fourth edition of ASIF, we will mark a significant milestone in a journey that has steadily gained momentum since its launch.”

NSIA said as the host of the pivotal meeting, it is reaffirming its commitment to championing strategic investments and high-impact partnerships that reshape Africa’s socio-economic narrative.

ASIF, a first of its kind initiative, is a multilateral platform that gathers African sovereign investors to put in place a collaboration framework between these key players.

The initiative seeks to intensify institutional cooperation between its members and accelerate capital mobilization for the benefit of the continent.

ASIF’s members are: AGACIRO (Rwanda), EIH (Ethiopia), FGIS (Gabon), FONSIS (Senegal), FSD (Djibouti), FSDEA (Angola), Fonds Spécial d’Investissements (Guinea), GIIF (Ghana), Ithmar Capital (Morocco), LIA (Libya), MIC (Mauritius), NSIA (Nigeria), PIC (South Africa), Pula Fund (Botswana), TSFE (Egypt).

