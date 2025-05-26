SSANU-FUNAAB condemns FG’s sharing formula of N50bn earned allowances

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) Branch, has condemned the recently released sharing formula for the N50 billion Earned Allowance (EA) and Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) by the Federal Government to universities.

This was contained in a statement signed by the branch chairman, Comrade Alayode Olugbenga, and made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Monday. The statement noted that the decision to allocate the N50 billion released to universities using a 20-80 percent sharing formula in favor of teaching staff is not only unjust but also a clear breach of the agreement reached with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the non-teaching unions—SSANU and NASU—on August 23, 2022.

SSANU-FUNAAB stated that the formula was not made in the spirit of equity and fairness and therefore demanded an immediate reversal of the decision.

It urged the Federal Government to adopt a 50-50 sharing formula, which, according to the union, is more equitable and just.

The statement reads:

“We insist that the N50 billion should be disbursed to universities to share among their staff in an equitable manner, without any form of favoritism or discrimination.

“This will ensure that all staff, regardless of their cadre, benefit fairly from the allocation.

“We urge the Federal Government to avoid any actions that may cause further divisions within the university system, as we will not hesitate to take necessary actions as may be directed by our National Executive Council (NEC) to protect the interests of our members if this injustice is not addressed.

“SSANU-FUNAAB stands firm for integrity, equity, and justice in solidarity with all its members.”

