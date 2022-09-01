NSCDC dissociates from alleged interference with AMAC electoral result

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Dr Peter Maigari has disassociated the Corps from involvement in the alleged interference with the electoral outcomes of the February 12, 2022 Chairmanship election for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), in the Territory.

Maigari noted as far as election security is concerned, the Nigeria Police is the lead Agency, going by the constitution and provisions of the INEC Act.

This rebuttal, followed allegations against one of the NSCDC personnel, Samuel Balogun, as part of those mostly security personnel suspected to be involved in the purported production of electoral results, different from that of INEC, which the Tribunal relied upon for its judgment.

Recall the FCT Election Tribunal recently entered judgement against the incumbent AMAC chairman, Christopher Zakka, in favour of the AMAC chairmanship candidate, Murtala Usman Karshi in the FCT area council chairmanship election.

The FCT-NSCDC boss, who spoke yesterday, during a courtesy call on the AMAC Chairman, said the Corps was not privy to any of such extent of involvement in the electoral process and Tribunal procedure.

His words: “To be candid with you, if not two days ago, I as the Commandant of the NSCDC, FCT Command, I never heard feelers of any of these things. Thank God that you were able to fish out the officer to be from the Headquarters, so I may not have known if there was any communication between them and the Headquarters, which the headquarters did not communicate to me, and for that whatsoever the misgivings, Chairman, let me allay your fears very clear.

“So, as far as election issues are concerned, I cannot prosecute electoral issues except the Police. The Civil Defender who spoke there is on his own, and I’m sure the Commandant General is not aware of this, so as I will address the issue with Commandant General. It is not in our character to malign, what we do is the correct thing we have said”.

Continuing, he said: “My aim of being here today is to synergies with you. Even before the Tribunal ruling, you saw the letter congratulating you. That is to tell you that I was not privy to any, because of there was something, I won’t congratulate you. For all the six Area Councils’ Chairmen, I wrote and signed the letters myself.

“I’m here to discuss with you and to put across to you some of our assistance as our host. As you can see you are the one who has most of the critical national assets and infrastructure.

“I’m making a clarion call to you that all the support that we need, please assist us. AMAC is the seat of power in Nigeria, as such everything that should happen to Nigeria, the best should be here. That alone should encourage and spur people to do the right thing. So, I’m calling on you to please, as I will reel out my request based on various submissions, and those you can assist us to do, please assist us to do them.

“I will continue to ask for more, I’m equally asking the council members too, to support the Chairman to continue to assist all the security agencies in the FCT.

“Security is not just an individual affair, it is everyone. I used to tell people, one of the things we are still not able to understand is the issue of security. We are not taking it seriously”.

Speaking earlier, Hon. Zakka, who lamented that some persons are bent on taking his seat from him by force, as he was rightly declared winner of the chairmanship poll by INEC, however, assured the NSCDC in FCT that the Council will synergize to make sure that AMAC is safe.

According to him: ” I’m glad that my spokesman has already aired it out and I believe you will use your wisdom to get this Samuel Balogun and push out the bad eggs in your establishment. I will be glad if you do that so that Nigeria will move forward.





“Evil ones in our society want to take the seat by force, those who never worked for it want to take it by force using your agency.

“The person that did it, did it for his selfish interest because, at the end of the election, there was a result giving to each and everyone from the politician, political party and security agencies, so surprisingly in taking it to the tribunal, something happened on the way.

“What we are having is not what was presented and that need to be addressed properly otherwise our 2023 is at stake.”

