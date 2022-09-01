Gbajabiamila salutes Shettima at 56

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, How n. Femi Gbajabiamila on Thursday felicitated the Vice Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, on his 56th birthday.

Hon. Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, described Senator Shettima as a man of honour and a patriot whose invaluable contributions to the country’s democracy are numerous.

The Speaker recalled Shettima’s days as the governor of Borno State when he transformed the state despite the security challenges.

Hon. Gbajabiamila noted with delight how Shettima, as a foremost banker, brings his experience to bear at any given time when it is needed.

As the Senator representing Borno Central, the Speaker observed that Shettima has provided purposeful representation to his people and made meaningful contributions on the floor of the Senate on issues pertaining to the growth and development of Nigeria.

Hon. Gbajabiamila further described Shettima as a determined, upright, courageous and dogged politician, whose words are his bond.

He said at 56, Shettima has achieved a lot and still has more contributions to make to Nigeria and Nigerians.

The Speaker wished Shettima many more years of sound health and increased wisdom from the Almighty Allah.

