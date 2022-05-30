NSCDC boss vows to end illegal mining operations

The Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has vowed that the Corps will intensify its fight against illegal mining operations and bring the menace to an end in the country.

Audi gave the commitment on Monday in Abuja when he received the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite, during a courtesy visit to the Corps National Headquarters, Abuja.

Director, Press and Public Relations of NSCDC, Mr Olusola Odumosu, in a statement said Audi appreciated the Minister for his visit and kind remarks about the NSCDC and reassured him that the Corps would not rest on its oars until it put an end to illegal mining through a renewed onslaught against the enemies of Nigeria.

He further stated that as the lead agency in the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in the country, it has placed the sector under watch and warned all illegal and artisanal miners without licenses to obtain the license or quit the business completely as NSCDC will be coming after them in full force.

According to the CG, the problem associated with illegal mining is multi-dimensional and aside from amounting to wastage and loss of revenue for the government, “it causes a human and environmental catastrophe, which is the reason the NSCDC is taking bold steps in addressing the challenges with renewed vigour”.

The Minister in his remark commended the Corps for being exceptional in performance and result oriented in action.





Adegbite stated that the Corps is contributing very significantly to the actualisation of the economic diversification programme of government as the nation moves from the over-dependency on oil as the mainstay of the economy to other sectors such as mining and agriculture which if properly harnessed, will benefit everyone through increased local and foreign earnings that will translate to growth and development of the country.

“There is a need to protect the nation’s solid minerals from illegal miners to prevent huge economic losses and maximise profits, thus far, the NSCDC has performed excellently well in protecting these God-given resources from the hands of wasters and I have come to thank you for doing this great job,” he said.

The Minister affirmed that solid minerals like gold, lead, limestone, diamond, lithium and so on are found in large deposits all over the country and there is a need to tap its full potential to help boost the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and hasten development in the country.

He, however, charged the Corps to do more for the country and not reneged in ensuring adequate protection and preservation of mining sites from illegal miners sabotaging the economy, citing notable examples of how the Corps was able to dislodge about 19 Chinese illegal miners from Osun State.

He said: “Since the beginning of our partnership with the NSCDC, tremendous advancement has been recorded in the mining sector and I am going to ensure that we support your agency in every way possible to make your job easier.”

