Ekiti 2022: INEC begins mock accreditation of voters with BVAS

Towards the success of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced mock accreditation of prospective voters in the state with newly introduced the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

The exercise which is less than five minutes per voter saw the electorate submit voter cards for authentication, while their fingerprint and face were captured.

The chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who monitored the exercise in Ado-Ekiti, Ikere-Ekiti and Igede-Ekiti on Monday, expressed satisfaction with the functionality and effectiveness of the system, assured the people of the commission’s readiness to conduct, credible, free and fair election on June 18.

The INEC boss disclosed that the PVC collection in the state is at 74 per cent, calling on the people who are yet to get theirs to visit the commission offices close to them to collect so as to vote for candidate of their choice.

He maintained that the Commission had identified the challenges associated with the BVAS as well as improved its functionality for biometric accreditation, assuring the people that the machine would work optimally during the coming governorship poll in Ekiti and Osun states.

According to him, “The intention of today’s exercise is to test the efficiency of the Bimodal Voters Authentication System. That is why we are here in Ekiti. We have achieved good results and this shows that the machines are efficient. So, the politicians who have doubts about the machine can now be assured that the device will contribute to making the elections credible.





“We have reviewed and improved on BVAS functionality for biometric accreditation of voters in the coming governorship poll in Ekiti and Osun.”

He said the commission was putting everything in place to ensure the success of the election, calling on stakeholders in the state to support INEC in a bid to deliver a globally acceptable poll.

“The purpose of our visit to Ekiti is to see the practice of what the state office has done, conduct mock voters accreditation and engage stakeholders in the electoral process primarily to ensure the election is conducted seamlessly without any hitches,” he said.

Yakubu explained that the commission had further put measures in place to discourage vote-buying on election day with necessary collaboration with the security agencies, whom he said had been properly briefed on the expectations of the commission.

