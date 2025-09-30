NRC opens Abuja–Kaduna train platform for ticket payment

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced that the online ticketing platform for the Abuja–Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) is now open for payment.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of the NRC, Mr. Callistus Unyimadu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

He explained that passengers are encouraged to book their tickets online ahead of resumption on Oct. 1 via https://nrc.tps.ng or visit any of the designated stations to purchase their tickets.

According to him, as part of preparations for the resumption of services, the journey time has been reduced following a review of the Temporary Speed Restriction (TSR) to improve operations.

“The new schedule is as follows: Abuja–Kaduna – Idu: 8:45 a.m., Kubwa, 9:10 a.m., Rigasa (Arrive), 11:47 a.m. Kaduna–Abuja: Rigasa, 2:30 p.m., Kubwa, 5:12 p.m., and Idu (Arrive), 5:32 p.m.”

He added that the management of NRC appreciates the patience and understanding of passengers during the suspension period and assured the public that safety, comfort, and customer satisfaction remain top priorities.

