Latest News

NRC opens Abuja–Kaduna train platform for ticket payment

Ola Sharon
Abuja-Kaduna train

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced that the online ticketing platform for the Abuja–Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) is now open for payment.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of the NRC, Mr. Callistus Unyimadu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

He explained that passengers are encouraged to book their tickets online ahead of resumption on Oct. 1 via https://nrc.tps.ng or visit any of the designated stations to purchase their tickets.

ALSO READ: Why Abuja-Kaduna passenger train derailed —Railway workers

According to him, as part of preparations for the resumption of services, the journey time has been reduced following a review of the Temporary Speed Restriction (TSR) to improve operations.

“The new schedule is as follows: Abuja–Kaduna – Idu: 8:45 a.m., Kubwa, 9:10 a.m., Rigasa (Arrive), 11:47 a.m. Kaduna–Abuja: Rigasa, 2:30 p.m., Kubwa, 5:12 p.m., and Idu (Arrive), 5:32 p.m.”

He added that the management of NRC appreciates the patience and understanding of passengers during the suspension period and assured the public that safety, comfort, and customer satisfaction remain top priorities.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Indonesia school collapse Three dead, dozens trapped in Indonesia school collapse

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×