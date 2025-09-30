Three dead, dozens trapped in Indonesia school collapse

Three people have been confirmed dead, while no fewer than 99 others have been taken to hospital after a school collapsed in East Java, Indonesia.

According to officials, at least 38 others, many of them teenage boys, remain trapped under the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in the town of Sidoarjo. They were attending prayers on Monday when the building gave way.

The disaster mitigation agency said the two-storey building had a weak foundation and could not support the additional construction of two extra floors.

Girls praying in another part of the school managed to escape, according to the Associated Press. The students are between 12 and 17 years old.

Local media footage showed part of the building sunk into the ground, with large concrete slabs jutting out. Authorities reported cries and shouts coming from the rubble as families camped outside the school overnight waiting for news.

Search operations continued overnight but were halted on Tuesday after concerns the structure could collapse further.

Mohammad Syafeii, head of the search and rescue agency Basarnas, described the site as having “a pancake type structure with layers of concrete slabs leaving only narrow voids, unstable conditions, and the possibility of survivors still trapped.”

He said his agency is preparing for a “specialised operation” and has deployed units from across the region with “special extrication tools.”

Mr. Syafeii also noted the risks of using heavy machinery. Cranes and excavators can help move debris, but, he said, “shifting the slabs may also endanger the lives of survivors still trapped beneath the rubble.”

(BBC)

