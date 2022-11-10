NPC to recruit 70,000 ad-hoc workers in Jigawa ― Commissoner

THE National Population Commission (NPC) will recruit over 60,000 ad-hoc workers for the conduct of 2023 population and housing census in Jigawa State.

This was disclosed by the NPC Federal Commissoner in charge of Jigawa State, Alhaji Garba Zakari, while speaking to newsmen on the commisson’s commencement for the recruitment of the ad-hoc workers nation wide.

Alhaji Zakari said in order to have a successful 2023 population and housing census, 60,000 to 70,000 Ad-hoc staff will be recruited through online registration across the 27 LGAs.

The commissoner explained that the recruitment is going to be done uniformly across the state through online registration of all different categories and sizeble number.

Represented at the briefing by the state Director, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed, the commissioner said that the field coordinators who will be deployed to cover five SAs during the census and will be responsible for five supervisors, between 30 and 50 enumerators respectively.

“Data quality managers (DQM), these are officers assigned with the task of ensuring that the census data collection process is smooth and the census data is correct, complete, and consistent with the principles of the census,” he added.

The federal commissioner said Quality Assurance Assistants/Rovers, Field Supervisors, Enumerators as well as Monitoring and Evaluation Officers among others are also needed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

American Rapper, 50 Cent, To Shoot TV Series On Hushpuppi

Popular American rapper, actor, movie and TV shows producer, Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent has disclosed plans to make a TV series about the recently convicted internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi…

Stroke No Longer A Disease Of The Elderly —Stroke Action

CHIEF Executive Officer, Stroke Action, Rita Melifonwu, says that stroke is no longer a disease of the elderly, it can happen to anyone, anywhere, and anytime just as in 2019…

Japa: Medical Experts Bemoan Loss Of Best Hands To Brain-Drain

As Nigeria continues to lose hundreds of doctors annually to brain drain, a large number of them to the United Kingdom (UK), experts say that the country is not training enough doctors nor is it retaining those currently in practice…





Over 4 Million Nigerians To Benefit From £95m UK Investment To Help Adapt To Climate Change

The UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, has announced as part of UK adaptation-related actions a £95 million Propcom+ investment that is set to benefit at least four million Nigerians, including two million women, to increase productivity…

Oshoala wins Women’s ICC award

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, has been honoured by the Women’s International Champions Cup for her role in advancing women’s soccer…