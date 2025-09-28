NPC pledges support for disability data mapping in Nigeria

The National Population Commission (NPC) has partnered with Ojay Ajaifia Foundation for Children with Disabilities to support disability data mapping, aiming to gather accurate statistics on persons with disabilities and enable targeted programs and policies in Nigeria.

The collaboration aims to address the lack of reliable data, which hinders effective policy-making and planning for the disabled population, particularly children with disabilities.

The Chairman of NPC, Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, gave the assurance during the official operational launch of the Ojay Ajaifia Foundation for Children with Disabilities in Abuja.

The event drew major stakeholders, partners, advocates, and members of the public, all united in the vision of building a society where every child, regardless of ability, can thrive and reach their full potential.

Speaking through his representative, the Commission’s Deputy Director of Civil Registration and Vital Statistics, Yusuf Saka, Kwarra stressed the importance of data mapping in understanding the challenges faced by children with disabilities and in developing effective solutions.

He said, “Today, we gather to discuss a critical issue that affects millions of children in Nigeria — disability. Situational data mapping is essential to understanding the challenges faced by children with disabilities and developing effective solutions.

“In Nigeria, children with disabilities often face significant barriers to education, healthcare, and social inclusion. Data mapping can help us identify these gaps and develop targeted interventions. By leveraging data, which falls under the Commission’s mandate, children with disabilities will be properly considered in the forthcoming Census,” he said.

Highlighting the Commission’s functions — including the digital registration of births, deaths, marriages, and divorces — Kwarra noted that data was vital for effective planning.

“This data is essential for identifying areas of need, allocating resources effectively, developing inclusive policies and programs, monitoring progress, and evaluating impact,” he said.

He charged the foundation to work closely with the Commission “to harness the power of data and create a more inclusive society for children with disabilities in Nigeria.”

Founder of the Ojay Ajaifia Foundation for Children with Disabilities, Madam Ojay Ajaifia, while presenting the foundation’s vision and mission, explained that the organisation is dedicated to creating inclusive opportunities and amplifying the voices of children living with disabilities across Nigeria.

Sharing her motivation for establishing the foundation, she said, “I’ve always loved children and felt very comfortable with them. At some point, I noticed that some children would not come to you unless you went to them — and those were the children with disabilities. I always felt compassion for them and wanted to give them better opportunities and, above all, make them feel loved.”

She appealed to the government to enforce policies already put in place for the betterment of persons with disabilities.

“The truth is that governance is not easy, so I plead with the government. There are existing policies for persons with disabilities, but I do not think they are being fully implemented.

“We have schools without access, hospitals without access, and buildings that are inaccessible to people in wheelchairs. Sadly, even my office is not accessible. It is on the first floor, and I have to climb the stairs. So, if I want to meet someone with a disability, I must go to them, because they cannot access me.

“I plead with the government to enforce these policies. Let awareness also be created so that, for instance, when someone starts building a house in 2026, they will know they must put ramps and ensure accessibility for wheelchair users.”

She added that the government’s immediate policy enforcement was necessary, given the long gap since Nigeria’s last census.

“The NPC took note of children with disabilities during the last census, but that was a long time ago. Those children are now adults, while new children are living with disabilities. If the government partners with us, we already have an existing relationship with the NPC. We want them to support us with staff for fieldwork on this data mapping project,” she said.

Ajaifia stressed that every child with a disability has potential. “That is what we want to harness. We want these potentials equipped and enabled so these children can be the best they can be.”

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cedar Seed Foundation, Lois Auta, described the launch of the Ojay Ajaifia Foundation as both timely and significant for children with disabilities, “who have been excluded for too long.”

“It is timely because there will now be greater awareness of their rights — the right to education, the right to free association, and the right to live without being locked up in homes. This mapping project will help us know their numbers and ensure they are included in national plans,” she said.

She urged the government to be intentional about budgeting for children with disabilities under the Federal Ministry of Education.

“We need inclusive and accessible facilities in all our schools so that children with disabilities are not excluded during enrollment or admissions. They must be included in the educational system, from the planning stage to the implementation stage,” she said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

