Aisida emerges Ondo PDP chairman, pledges unity

….says Ondo PDP will rise again

A former Chairman of Owo local government area of Ondo state, Hon. Dupe Aisida, has been unanimously affirmed as the new chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Aisida, a pioneer member of the party, succeeds former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Bakitta Bello, who completed the tenure of Hon. Fatai Adams, the immediate past chairman, who died in office.

Other executive members elected alongside Aisida include Chief Akin Oyewole as Deputy Chairman, Mr. Oluseye Olujimi as Secretary, Jolade Aladetan as Publicity Secretary, and Woke Akindiose as Legal Adviser.

In his acceptance speech, Aisida vowed to unite stakeholders and reposition the PDP for greater relevance ahead of future political contests, stressing that the task before him was not about personal recognition but about collective sacrifice and renewal.

According to him, the mandate represented the sweat, steadfastness, and loyalty of party members over the years and described it as a responsibility that must be carried with humility and commitment.

He added that the new leadership would strive to restore confidence among members and rebuild the party’s structures across the state.

Aisida further noted that the new executive was determined to heal past divisions, strengthen internal democracy, and uphold the constitution of the party in all its dealings.

He assured members that under his leadership, discipline, inclusiveness, and transparency would be the guiding principles.

According to him, “We are not strangers to trials. Yes, our party has known seasons of turbulence and tribulations.

“We have been bruised, sometimes by the enemies outside, most times by cracks within — however, like the palm tree in the storm, the PDP has bent, yet it has never broken!”

He assured members that the PDP would rebound from its challenges. “We will rise again — stronger, wiser, and more determined. My team and I share a common vision: unity without exception and progress without exclusion.

“While we will remain persuasive with our doors wide open to all, we are determined to instil discipline to regain the glory of our party through a deliberate recourse to our party’s constitution and organs of the party at all times,” he said.

Aisida promised to engage both the founding fathers of the party and younger members, while also prioritising the mobilisation of women for future political contests.

On the party’s role as the main opposition, he stressed that the PDP would hold the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) accountable, not with destructive criticism but by offering constructive solutions to the problems facing the state and the nation.

Appealing to members to close ranks, he said, “Let us forget the events that divided us into factions and work together to restore confidence, rekindle hope, and present the PDP as a viable alternative to the ruling party.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

