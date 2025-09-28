Police arrest suspected serial rapist in Yobe

The Yobe State Police Command has arrested a suspected serial rapist who is alleged to have indulged in underage girls in Potiskum.

According to the Command PPRO, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, the Potiskum Divisional Police Headquarters arrested Dahiru Ali, 19, of Hayin Kwar,i for the alleged defilement of a 3-year-old girl in the Mutawassada area of Potiskum.

The PPRO stated that, “Further investigation revealed that the suspect had earlier committed a similar offence against another 3-year-old girl in the same neighbourhood, but a different house.

“The suspect, who worked as a domestic help, lured the children to a secluded location with sweets and milk, where he molested them, a crime he has confessed to, and the investigation is ongoing.

“The Command also recorded significant achievements in its sustained efforts to rid the state of crimes and criminalities.

“Within the past week under review, four suspects were apprehended for various criminal offences in different parts of the state, in addition to several other successes recorded across Divisional Police Headquarters.

“In Nguru, operatives of the Divisional Police Headquarters arrested Jarma Hussaini Adam (25) and Mohammed Abdusalam a.k.a. “Uzaifa” (16), both of Sabon Garin Kanuri, Nguru LGA, following an assault on a police personnel attached to guard duty at the Federal Medical Centre, Nguru.

“On September 26, 2025, at about 1900hrs, CPL Amani Ali, while on patrol around the hospital premises, was found lying unconscious and bleeding, with his rifle carted away.

“Police operatives swiftly launched a tactical operation leading to the recovery of the rifle, magazines, and a knife jacket used during the attack, which were found disposed of at separate locations around the Sabon Garin Kanuri swamp area.

“Two suspects were arrested, and the injured officer is currently recuperating.

“This incident is considered an affront to the Nigeria Police Force by disgruntled elements as the Command remains resolute in ensuring that any attempt to assault police personnel is treated not only as a criminal act but also as an attack on constituted authority.

“In a separate operation, on September 22, 2025, at about 1300hrs, personnel of A’ Division Police Headquarters, Damaturu, apprehended Ibrahim Alh. Ahmadu, 24 of Dusuwa Village, Kalallawa area of Damaturu.

“His arrest followed a distress call from a farmer who reported that a herder had trespassed into his farmland with animals.

“Upon being challenged, the herder allegedly threatened the farmer with a gun.

“The suspect was arrested through a well-coordinated sting operation, and a shotgun with live ammunition was recovered from him.”

The Command warned that possession and use of firearms to threaten innocent citizens is a serious criminal offence, and offenders will face the full wrath of the law.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Ado, condemned the unprovoked attack on police personnel, the illegal possession of firearms, and the heinous acts of child defilement.

He reiterated the Command’s zero-tolerance stance on criminality and warned perpetrators to desist or face decisive action.

The CP further called on parents and guardians to exercise closer monitoring of their children to protect them from predators, and urged residents to continue supporting the Police with timely information to ensure the security and safety of all.

