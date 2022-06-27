NPC begins training of field functionaries for 2023 trial census in Taraba

The National Population Census (NPC), on Monday, flagged off the training of 104 field functionaries for the 2023 trial census exercise in Taraba State.

The commission’s Federal Commissioner representing Taraba, Saany Sale while flagging off the training in Jalingo explained that the exercise was to test all census operations in a comprehensive manner for the main census in 2023.

The Commissioner disclosed that the trial census would cover one supervisory area in each of the nine selected local governments in the three senatorial zones of the state.

According to him, the training which is scheduled from July 11th to 30th 2022, would cover, Ardo-Kola, Karim Lamido and Yoro local governments in the Northern zone while, Gashaka, Kurmi and Sadauna in the Central zone and Ibi, Takum and Wukari would be covered in the southern zone.

The federal Commissioner also disclosed that the outcome of the trial phase of the exercise would enable the commission to assess the quality of the enumeration area maps created during the just concluded enumeration area demarcation exercise in all 16 local governments of Taraba state.

“The exercise would determine the possible Demographic and geographical changes that might have occurred in the EAs carved between 2016 and 2018 when the exercise was done manually and their implementations for census taking.

“It would determine the feasibility of uploading EA maps on the census application for house numbering and household listing as well as Population enumeration. It would determine the correction between EAD estimated population and the census pretest enumeration population, the requisite educational qualification for the 2023 census enumerators and as well determine the necessary logistics support that may be required from the states and LGAs” The Commissioner disclosed.

The Commissioner also explained that 1 coordinator, 9 supervisors and 84 enumerators will work in the trial census while enumerators will move around various communities in the selected EAs, numbering houses and enumerating members of the households.

While expressing the commission’s determination to deliver to Nigerians a credible and verifiable national population and housing census in 2023, Saany Sale appealed to the affected communities to cooperate with the field personnel by ensuring their free accessibility to the enumeration areas and guaranteeing the security of the personnel.





Earlier, the Chairman of the recruitment committee, Dr Useni Mafindi and that of the Civil society organization CSOs in Taraba State, Dr Joseph Gimba encourage the personnel to take the training seriously in other to deliver on the desired mandate.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.NPC begins training NPC begins training

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.NPC begins training NPC begins training

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP