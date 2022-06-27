No monkeypox in Abia, we are prepared for it, says Health Commissioner

Abia State Commissioner for Health, Dr Joe Osuji says there is no outbreak of monkeypox in Abia State yet.

Dr Osuji said, “None has been recorded in the state and we don’t pray for that.”

According to him, “Our teams are everywhere in the local governments. They are doing their sensitization, meeting out with people, and sensitizing on how to and how not to run away from this viral infection but we are hoping that it will not come up.

“We are aware that Imo State recorded one, but in Abia State, we are yet to see anyone and everything is in place so that we don’t record any. The teams in charge of that viral infection are on the ground and they doing their work in all local governments”.

He disclosed that the infection is not what can be treated anywhere, adding, “It is not something that can be treated anywhere. There are areas where people can report. If anything happens, they all have to come to Amachara General Hospital for the referral hospital and laboratory there. There are people there to handle it but we don’t pray it comes.

Dr Osuji said the teams in charge of the disease have gone all around in the state sensitizing the indigenes a lot, including the market women, the churches, the traditional rulers, and the town unions, stating “They have done everything. We are prepared but we don’t pray for that”.

He advised, “Abians should go about their business and if they see any person that they suspect to be having that multiple bumps on the body, either the report or try to isolate themselves from that person”.

