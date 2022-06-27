Police arrest officer over alleged killing of trailer driver in Benue

A trailer driver has been reportedly killed around Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State on Sunday.

It was gathered that a police officer had on Sunday shot dead a trailer driver for refusing to pay money allegedly demanded by police officers at a roadblock along Katsina-Ala.

An eyewitness said that the trailer driver was heading to Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State when the incident occurred.

The State Command has confirmed the killing and said that the culprit had been arrested and identified the police officer as Sgt. James Aondona and the deceased as Aondohumba Terkula.

In a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene said that a preliminary investigation revealed that on Sunday one of its officers, Sgt. James Aondona was properly briefed on his schedule of duty and posted to an observation point at Ngibo, Kastina-Ala LGA.

Parts of the statement read, “He decided to engage in an altercation with Mr Aondohumba Terkula (the deceased) which led to the loss of his life. The corpse has been deposited at General Hospital, Kastina-Ala.

“While commiserating with the family of the deceased, Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP. Wale Abass has condemned the unprofessional conduct of the officer involved and ordered that further investigation be carried out.

“He assured the good people of the state that justice will be served as the disciplinary procedure has commenced for onward prosecution.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Police arrest officer Police arrest officer

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Police arrest officer Police arrest officer

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP