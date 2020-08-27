NPA backs LADOL agriculture, logistic operation

The Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) has reiterated its commitment to support Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base (LADOL) in its Maritime, Health, Agriculture and Logistics operations in Nigeria.

Executive Director Marine and Operations Hon. Onari Brown stated this recently during his familiarisation tour of the LADOL Zone in the company of the Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex, Mrs. Funmilayo Olotu

According to the NPA ED, “I am really impressed with what I have seen today, and I think I will be more supportive. Now that I have seen, I think we will engaged more, we will talk more.

“Talking about agriculture, I am so impressed because in every country, the major thing that can cause the highest crisis is food insufficiency. Somebody that has eaten well could wait for better times to come but when somebody is on lockdown and does not have food in his house, he will leave that house and go out to look for food.

“In this time of COVID-19, Nigerians have come to realise that we cannot rely on crude oil and need to grow our maritime sector. Throughout the period of the pandemic, when countries were closing down their airports, no country thought about shutting down their seaports. The ports were all operating and that was what sustained the fight against COVID.”

In his own presentation, the NPA’s AGM for Operations, Ayodele Durowaiy stated that “This is my first time to LADOL and I can see physically that a lot is going on and going into Agro-business, and I am happy that LADOL’s vision has expanded from looking at the West African sub region to looking at the whole African continent.”

Commenting on LADOL’s corporate social responsibility, CSR, the Managing Director of LADOL, Dr. Amy Jadesimi said since inception, the company has engaged with local communities to create an understanding and work with them on a meritocratic basis.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I Hereby Express Regret, Withdraw My Statement: Fani-Kayode Apologises For Calling Journalist ‘Stupid’

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, has apologised to the Daily Trust journalist for using derogatory words on him during an interview session. A video went viral on Tuesday where Fani-Kayode poured vituperation on the journalist for asking him a question over his various tours of the South-South region…

Fani-Kayode’s Attack On Daily Trust Reporter: Our Stand

The management of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust and other titles, condemn the reprehensible actions of Femi Fani-Kayode, who in a video clip now gone viral, verbally assaulted – repeatedly – our reporter, Eyo Charles in the course of doing his job. The encounter occurred in Calabar, Cross River State, in the morning of Thursday 20, August 2020 at a hotel, during a roundtable with invited journalists…

Insecurity: Foreigners Paying For Illegal Gold With Arms In Zamfara ― Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has revealed that some foreigners come into the state to obtain illegally mined gold by paying for it with arms. According to him, this development is fueling insecurity in the state.

The governor, who met with President Muhammadu Buhari in his official…

POWER PROJECT: FG To Deliver 300MW To Every State, Secures $6.1bn Funding

THE Federal Government (FG), on Tuesday, said it planned to deliver a minimum of 300MW to every state in Nigeria through a partnership with Data Analytics and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman while highlighting his achievements in the last one year.

He said, “We have averaged high energy generation and transmission peaks…

Why I Resigned From NIPSS — Mailafia

The FORMER deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has stated that he tendered his resignation as the Chief Operating Officer of the newly-established Centre for Financial Economics at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Plateau State out of moral conscience over the killings in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the North…