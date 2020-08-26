POWER PROJECT: FG to deliver 300MW to every state, secures $6.1bn funding

THE Federal Government (FG), on Tuesday, said it planned to deliver a minimum of 300MW to every state in Nigeria through a partnership with Data Analytics and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman while highlighting his achievements in the last one year.

He said, “We have averaged high energy generation and transmission peaks, achieved new records and we are diligently working to do significantly better with new projects such as the PPI-Siemens deal and others already active.”

The minister also said the country had secured a sum of $6.150 billion for development of critical power projects in Nigeria. While giving a breakdown, he said $2.3 billion is earmarked for the Siemens the project,$1.6 billion for the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme (TREP), $1.7 billion for DISREP and $550 million World Banks and AFDB National Expansion Programme.

He said the projects are aimed at achieving generation, transmission and distribution of 25,000MWs of power by 2025. Also, he said the sum would see to the provision of off-grid hybrid solar to various tertiary institutions, noting that so ar, five institutions had been completed. On the Mambila hydropower project, he said if completed, it would increase generation by 30 per cent.

According to him, the project was re-scoped to increase its viability, while also adding that the FG had commenced land and aerial survey. “We are working to achieve financial close and signed an MOU with the Taraba State government,” he added.

While noting the importance of having access to clean, safe, reliable and affordable electricity, the minister noted that creating synergy among all government agencies under the ministry was a major challenge. Also, he said within his the first year, Nigeria now participates actively in strengthening the ECOWAS regional electricity market.

“Under my leadership, the ministry and TCN have been partnering with the West African Power Pool (WAPP), a specialized agency of ECOWAS and the World Bank, AfDB and other development partners on a number of regional integration projects.

Key among which is the North-Core (Nigeria-Niger- Benin/Togo-Burkina Faso) Regional Inter-connector The project, which is aimed at actualizing an efficient, unified regional electricity market, as part of the ECOWAS Master Plan for the Development of Regional Power Generation and Transmission Infrastructure.

“This Master Plan will ensure that citizen of ECOWAS member states are provided with a stable and reliable power supply at competitive costs,” he said.

