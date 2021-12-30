NPA appoints seven new General Managers, 10 AGM’s

THE Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced the appointment of some senior staff, seven as General Managers and 10 as Assistant General Managers. This is in line with the management’s commitment to employees’ motivation and service excellence.

The new General Managers include Moltok Josephine Adar, formerly the Assistant General Manager, Overseas Office, now General Manager Servicom; Ahmad M. Umar, formerly the Assistant General Manager, Accounts, now General Manager Human Resources; Sheidu-Shabi Khadija Ife, formerly the Assistant General Manager, Environment, now General Manager, MD’s Office; and Ngini Chukwuma, formerly Assistant General Manager, Facility Management, now General Manager, Lands and Asset Administration.

Others are former Assistant General Manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications, Ibrahim Nasiru, now General Manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications, while Odunsi Opeoluwa, formerly Assistant General Manager, Finance, now the General Manager, Finance; and Mohammed Shehu, formerly Assistant General Manager, Procurement, takes over as General Manager Tariff & Billing.

While congratulating the new heads of divisions on their appointments, the Ag. Managing Director admonished them to regard their new appointments as a call to duty and service to the nation thus, committing their optimal best to achieve the vision of the Authority.

The appointments take immediate effect.

