Tin Can Customs concludes training of scanning officers

THE Tin Can Island Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has concluded the training of scanner officers four months after receiving a new scanning machine acquired for it by the Federal Government.

The command’s spokesman, Uche Ejesieme, who recently confirmed the conclusion of the training to newsmen in Lagos, expressed optimism that the new scanner will be put to use soon.

“We can confirm to you and other esteemed stakeholders that the recently acquired scanners will soon be fully deployed to cushion the challenges associated with physical examination.

“Training and retraining of scanning officers has been concluded and presently they are working on integrating the scanners into our Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS II) platform to enable harvest of documents directly from the platform to avoid the use of physical documents,” Ejesieme said.

