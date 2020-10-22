NOUN is not recruiting — PRO

THE National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has debunked a story making the rounds that the institution is recruiting people as members of its staff.

Director, Media and Publicity, NOUN, Ibrahim Sheme, while reacting to the purported story, urged Nigerians to disregard such information as the university is not recruiting.

He described the story as mischievous, saying it was captioned “National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Recruitment 2020 and How to Apply”, disclosing that this was allegedly pushed out to the public principally by two notorious online platforms, Opera News (operanewsapp.com) and Financial Watch (financialwatchngr.com).

Sheme said: “The university hereby informs the general public that this story is fake and therefore should be dismissed for what it is. The public should beware of the kind of stuff those purveyors of falsehood dish out to gullible readers with the apparent reason of attracting hits to their websites.

“The public should also understand that after fully complying with the Federal Government’s directive to join the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), NOUN cannot employ anyone without government approval,” he said.

