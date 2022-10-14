Not leaving PDP is enough concession  ―​​ Wike

Insist on demand for equity, justice

By Amaechi Okonkwo - Port Harcourt
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has stated that the decision of his group in the ongoing crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) to remain in the party is enough concession towards the resolution of the matter.

Wike made the statement Friday in another live media parley in Port Harcourt insisting that the insistence of his group on the party following the constitution as it relates to sharing political party positions without compromise.

He stated that he and his group were eager and interested in the amicable resolution of the matter but accused the PDP hierarchy of not being prepared to shift ground.

Wike said; “is not leaving PDP enough concession? Which concession have they made. If I and the other five governors say we are leaving the party, will there still be PDP? There is nobody who wants to win election and see what’s going on now and say it is alright?

Details later…

