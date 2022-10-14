Ghana woos Nigerians for university education, says it has steady academic calendar

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority under the auspices of the Ghana High Commission in Nigeria has urged qualified Nigerians to seek admission to university education in Ghana, saying the country is offering quality education and enjoying a steady academic calendar.

The Minister Counsellor, Trade and Investment of the authority, Nicholas Quansah, gave this position at a news conference in Lagos on Tuesday.

He said there is no major industrial action either by the academic or non-academic staff of Ghanaian universities in the last 17 years, noting that students graduate on record time of their programmes.

He said no fewer than 5,000 Nigerians are currently studying in various universities and colleges in Ghana with majoriy of them doing excellently in class.

He said to boost Nigerians enrolment in Ghanaian schools and also promote economic relations between the two countries, Ghana Export Promotion Authority would hold a two-day students recruitment fair in Lagos.

He said the fair which would take place between 18th and 19th October would have a total of 15 high profile universities and colleges from Ghana participating.

He listed some of them to include but not limited to the University of Ghana, Central university, KAAF University College, Ghana Christian University College, Wosconsin International University College, Kumasi Technical University.

Shedding more light on the fair, Head of Trade and Services, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Banda Abdullah, said the purpose of the fair is to make admission into Ghanaian universities and colleges at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels more easier for qualified Nigerians to do while still in Nigeria.

He said admission seekers with relevant qualifications have the opportunity to secure admission and register on the spot at the fair instead of going to Ghana for same.

He said Nigerians migrating to Ghana to study does not require travel visa as both members of ECOWAS countries but only resident permit after getting to the country.

He also said it is not madatory for students to return to Nigeria upon graduation as he or she may wish to live and work in Ghana.