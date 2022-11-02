No terror attack in Kano community ― Police

The Kano State Police Command has refuted a publication of a terror attack in the Kano community as it is being reported by some media (not the Nigerian Tribune), describing the report as untrue and malicious.

Image maker of the command, in a statement signed by SP Abdullahi Haruna, on Wednesday on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal, described the news report as a calculated attempt by the fifth columnist to disrupt peace and stability currently being enjoyed in the state.

SP Haruna then called on the residents to go about their normal and legitimate businesses, without fear, as the Command had already mapped out strategies to ensure adequate security in the state.

He reiterated the readiness and alertness of the police and sister security agencies in the state to ensure the protection of the lives and property of residents.

SP Haruna however disclosed that “On 29th October 2022, there was an online publication credited to one Bridget Edokwe of an online news outlet, alleging that ‘terrorists invade Kano Community, sack Residents, Burn Houses.”

According to him, the story was maliciously concocted to create fear, mischief, disrepute and disrupt the peace being enjoyed in Kano State.

He stated that the “fact of the case: On 18th August 2022 at about 1100hrs, a report was received from a resident of Rogo LGA Kano State that on the same date at about 0900hrs, some youths from Barbaji and Unguwar Hudu Villages of Rogo LGA suspecting that youths from neighbouring Fulani settlement attacked one Abdulamjid Musa, ‘m’, of Unguwar Hudu and made away with his TVS Motorcycle, went to the Fulani Settlement named Dan Janfare Village and set ablaze the residence of one Magaji Wakili and Ibrahim Bala.”