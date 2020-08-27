No tariff increase for vulnerable, poor Nigerians ― NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Wednesday night said poor and vulnerable Nigerians will not experience any tariff increase, stating that review would be service-based.

This was even as it disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the waiver of 35% import duty on meters, to allow an early supply of meters to electricity consumers within the earliest possible time and at a reasonable cost.

The Commission made the disclosure in a statement issued and signed by its Chairman, Prof. James Momoh.

It said although there is currently no tariff increase for Nigerians, going forward, reviews would be on a service-based principle.

“Under these service-based principles DISCOs will only be able to review tariff rates for customers when they consult with customers, commit to increasing the number of hours of supply per day and quality of service,” it said.

NERC explained that under the Service-Based Tariff Structure, DisCos can only review tariffs under the conditions that customers are consulted and communicated with a guaranteed level of electricity service by the DisCos based on hours of supply.

“No estimated billing through the strict enforcement of the capping regulation. This means that unmetered customers will not experience any cost increase beyond what is chargeable to metered customers in the same area.

“Even under the above conditions, there will be no change in tariff for the most vulnerable as tariffs for those consuming 50KW or less remain frozen. Customers receiving less than 12 hours of supply will also not experience any change in tariffs,” it added.

To this end, it urged Nigerians to disregard reports of the arbitrary tariff increase.

