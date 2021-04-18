No responsible govt’ll consider negotiating with bandits —PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has lamented the state of security in the nation, while calling on President Muhammadu Buhari-led government not to consider making any form of negotiation with bandits, but to make them face the law.

Speaking on behalf of the Christian body, the PFN president, Bishop Francis Wale Oke told Tribune Church News at the end of the body’s national meeting in Lagos, on Thursday, that the insecurity was unbearable and also questioned why any responsible government would contemplate to negotiate with bandits.

“Everybody should be concerned about the security situation of this nation. We want to charge the federal government to rise to its number one responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of all Nigerians. I want to charge the newly appointed security chiefs to not talk the talk but walk the talk, live up to expectation, bring your skills to bare and let’s deal with insurgency and insurgency.

“PFN is of the opinion that government should not negotiate with bandits, negotiating with bandits is admittance of governmental failure. Bandits are not to be negotiated with, they are meant to face the full wrath of the law. Why should a credible government be negotiating with rapists, kidnappers, murders, it is not acceptable. I do not believe that the Nigerian government has failed yet; the government can rise up to the occasion and bring the full weight of justice to bear on the killers, rapists and bandits. These are not people to negotiate with, if anything at all the government should negotiate with the youths that are restive and not to clamp down on them. The people they should clamp down on are the bandits,” he said.

On the devaluation of naira, he called for government’s quick intervention making known that the agricultural sector should be improved with the drastic reduction of importation especially consumables, advising also that more jobs be created with the restiveness of youths addressed.

“PFN is very concerned about the economic situation of the country, the value of the naira has fallen drastically, a latest newspaper reports say a dollar is about N490 something which shows a battered economy. We heard from newspaper report that the government is attempting to print money that is not right,” he added.

