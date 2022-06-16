No politician dead or alive has served Ogun better than me except Obasanjo ― Amosun

Senator Ibikunle Amosun representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, on Thursday, said that no politician dead or alive has served Ogun more than him, except the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, since the country returned to democracy.

He said this while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at a welcome rally in his honour, at the Ake Palace Ground, in Abeokuta.

The former governor was apparently casting aspersion on former governors of the State, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and the current governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, currently administering the state.

Amosun appreciated his loyalists for their support when he declared his intention to run for the office of the President of Nigeria.

The former governor said “In this Ogun State, since 1999, I am on camera, except for Baba Olusegun Obasanjo, I am not talking of pre-1999, no human being, dead or alive has served Ogun State the way I have served. I have done 8 years as your governor, by next year it will be my 8th year in the Senate. Just between 1999 and now, I have served Ogun State for 15 years of my lifetime.

“Let anybody that has done that come out, I am not talking of our revered fathers. I accept that there are so many giants that came before me.

“We stood on their shoulders and we are still standing on their shoulders, but the truth must be told and we must say it. Since 1999, Ibikunle Amosun has paid his dues in Ogun State and I still paying them. Put your mind at rest, we are APC, APC is ours.”

He urged his loyalists to support the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in becoming the next president of the country.

Amosun submitted that Tinubu would return Nigeria to “the good old days.”





