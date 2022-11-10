No PDP member defected to APC in Jigawa ― State’s Secretary

The Jigawa State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has debunked media reports that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state received PDP members at Illirowa in Buji local government area of the state.

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed, and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse JIgawa State capital by the PDP state’s secretary, Alhaji Isa Bello Gwadayi, who said: “The media reports are not true, no PDP member decamped to any political party in the area.”

Alhaji Gwadayi said, “as an indigene of Buji local government area and who resides in the local government area, no village with the name Illirowa exists in the area.”

The PDP secretary explained that “such thing never happened in Buji local government area. This is just a figment of the APC’s imagination.”

According to him, “Ordinarily, I would not have responded to this reckless false and deceitful report from the jittery APC, but in order to put the record straight in this political season for Nigerians to be aware of the true picture of things. Buji local government area is still a stronghold of the PDP.”

He alleged that none of the elected or appointed leaders from the area has influenced any developmental projects in the seven years of the APC administration.

“All promises made by APC failed woefully and they failed to fulfill any of its campaign promises of fighting corruption, tackling insecurity and fixing the economy and fuel subsidy,” he said.

Gwadayi added that "all Nigerians are leaving witnesses what is happening between APC government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) where academic activities in the universities paralysed for eight months, current fuel and aviation fuel scarcity and high cost of price.





He added: “Having not performed to the high expectations of Nigerians, and many disappointed with the APC has forced the party to venture into lying and deceit to win the heart of Nigerians, but unfortunately it is too late.”

Alhaji Gwadayi disclosed further that APC is already scared that PDP will clinch victory from the office of the president down to the state assembly seats.