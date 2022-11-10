Alleged $1.3m fraud: Court orders EFCC to produce Kano APC senatorial candidate for arraignment

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano and presided over by Justice Muhammad Nasir Yunusa, on Thursday, ordered the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to produce the Kano Central Senatorial candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdusalam Abdulkarim Zaura, a.k.a AA Zaura, on December 5, 2023 in court over an allegation of $1.3 million fraud levelled against him.

When the case resumed for hearing, Justice Yunusa insisted that the position of the constitution and the law is that Zaura, accused of allegedly defrauding a non-Nigerian to the tune of $1.3 million, must be arraigned before any other matter is heard.

It will be recalled that Counsel to Zaura, Barrister Ibrahim Waru, had earlier stated that the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the case because his client had appealed the retrial judgement of a Federal Court of Appeal also sitting in Kano at the Supreme Court.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

But the presiding judge said that his court is bound to hear the case because they have not received any appeal notification and as such, Zaura must be produced in the court.

Counsel to EFCC, Barrister AI Arogha told the court that they would make sure they bring Zaura before the court, including possibly arresting him if he declines to be in the court.

Justice Yunusa adjourned the case for the arraignment of Zaura and hearing of the appeal application to December 5, 2022.

Counsel to Zaura said he will inform his client about Thursday’s ruling and deliberate on the next action.