No corrupt-free administration in Nigeria since 1979 ― Bolaji Akinyemi

Former Minister of External Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi has stated that Nigeria has not had a corrupt free administration since 1979.

Professor Bolaji said except for the period of 1984-1985 during the first Buhari military administration.

The Former DG Nigerian Institute of International Affairs stated this while presenting a lecture on ‘Towards A New Order’, at the Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) on Thursday in Lagos.

While noting that the blame does not lay at the door of the Buhari administration alone, he noted that Nigeria needs not to be worried unnecessarily by the priming up of South Africa.

According to him, Turkey was not brooding when it was excluded from BRICS. She simply hunkered down and built up its industrial capacity.

Meanwhile, the International Affairs Expert urged the country to clean up her act of becoming a less corrupt country in order to achieve its manifest destiny in the world.

Professor Akinyemi noted that the country needs to practice an inclusive form of governance and not a patent form of governance that emphasizes incompetence, square pegs in round holes, and turns it into the exclusive property of one nationality thus breeding secessionist agitation.

“What the Nigerian GDP would have been if the leakages on the Executive and Legislative levels have been substantially reduced is better imagined.

“Now, Turkey is the powerhouse in Europe that can call the shots when and where she wants.

“This state will not help Nigeria achieve its manifest destiny in the world,” he said.





Attendees at the event were the Former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Henry Ajumogobia; the Former Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode; The Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Professor Eghosa Osaghae; Former DG, Professor Bola Akinterinwa; Acting Director, Research and Studies, Professor Efem Ubi and many others.

