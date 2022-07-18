NNPP will rescue Nigeria from insecurity, poor economy ― Professor Alkali

The national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP, Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, has described the combination of the party’s presidential and vice presidential candidates, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Bishop Isaac Idahosa as the dream team that will take Nigeria out of its political doldrums.

Professor Alkali stated this on Monday at the International Conference Centre in Abuja at the official unveiling of Bishop Idahosa as the running mate and vice presidential candidate of the NNPP.

The chairman said the dream team is what Nigerians have been waiting and yearning for as the candidates possess the technocratic and professional capacity to rescue Nigeria from its present state of insecurity and economic downturn.

He said NNPP is committed to building bridges of friendship and fraternity among Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.

