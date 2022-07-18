Outrage as Ogun students write exams on bare floor

Residents of Iwopin in Ogun Waterside Area of Ogun State were on Monday outraged as students of St. Kizito Senior Secondary School, a public secondary school in Iwopin began their Third Term promotion examination on bare floor of their classrooms.

According to some of the residents who showed Tribune Online round the school premises, the condition of learning at the school is unacceptable and very degrading.

Speaking with the Tribune Online on Monday, the Chairman, St. Kizito High School Alumni Association, Mr Kabiru Abass called on the Ogun State government to attend to the issue of lack of infrastructure at the school and some other schools in Ogun Waterside Local Government.

According to Mr Abass, “This is an issue that has been ongoing for a very long time now. I am the Chairperson of the Alumni association of the school.

“At the Alumni level, we have done a lot. We are the ones that renovated the whole laboratory for the students. We ensured that the laboratory has all the necessary facilities to provide a conducive learning environment for the students.

“We (alumni) were also responsible for the renovation of the Corpers Lodge, where National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members are lodged when they come here for national service.

“We are also currently doing some desks and chairs, but not in large quantity due to funding. Members of the Alumni made pledges according to their ability.

“We have met with the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) of the school about three times, and have urged them to support the school to provide a conducive learning environment for the students.

“We have also met with officials of the Ogun Waterside Local Government, but they keep telling us that education is free. That they cannot do anything except it comes from the Ogun State Government.

“This is a school that has produced notable people in Ogun Waterside Local Governments. A serving Commissioner in Ogun State graduated from this school. The current Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly finished from this school.

“It’s a shame that people still see education has been free. This is not helping our children’s future.”

Another resident of Iwopin who simply identified himself as Mr Tayo explained the situation ”is unacceptable. Just about every stakeholder here is culpable. It shows the school’s management is unenterprising. “Why didn’t they look for local assistance? How did the parents manage to allow their wards to go through this? Just because they want free education?

“Let’s not even talk of the government. We need to rethink our concept of education in this country. *We need to accept the sad reality that free education may no longer be possible or worthwhile if we want our kids to be truly educated.”





