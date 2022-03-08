NNPP fixes convention for March 30

The New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) has absorbed the Newly launched, The National Movement of Nigeria (TNM) in an alliance ahead of the 2023 election.

The move was said to be in compliance with the Electoral Act which stipulates that all mergers must be consummated nine months ahead of the general elections.

The alliance witnessed the emergence of new executive members who would pilot the affairs of the party towards the next election in accordance with the dictates of the new political order by the Electoral Act as amended.

The new executives emerged from a marathon meeting that lasted over five hours, on Monday, at the Maitama Secretariat of the Party.

National Chairman, New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), AVM (Retd), John Chris Ifeimeje, announced the date for the party’s convention on Monday night in Abuja.

He said the party would, in compliance with the electoral Act, hold its national convention on the 30th March 2023.

The Chairman announced other members of the party, including National Secretary of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), as Oladipo Olayoku.

Dr. Mariam Bello-Yasin as the National Women leader, Ihekwoaba Paul Esq, National representatives of persons with disability.

The fusion became necessary as the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC was mandated to ignore mergers, later than nine months ahead of the general elections.

The Nigerian Movement was launched, on February 22, in Abuja where aggrieved members of the ruling and opposition party assembled to form a coalition ahead of the 2023 election.

Among those present at its launch are: former Senator from Kaduna State, Suleiman Hunkuyi; former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; Sen Prince Nweze Onu and Alhaji Ari Gwaska.

Others are; Senator Grace Bent; former Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Oba Abduraheem; Chief Paul Okala; Rufai Hanga; Sen Umale Shittu; Ibrahim Ringim; Idris Wada.