We’ll leave no stones unturned in bringing justice to BRT victim, Sanwo-Olu vows

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has vowed that no stones will be left unturned in the investigations and arrest of everyone found culpable in the kidnap and death of Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwole, a 22-year-old fashion designer who boarded a BRT bus from Ajah to Oshodi on 26th February 2022 and was reported missing before her corpse was later discovered on Monday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the vow Monday night in a statement made available to newsmen, even as he commiserated with the Bamise family and their loved ones, saying his thoughts and prayers were with them during this difficult time.

The governor, while assuring that the life of every citizen of the state matters to his government and does not take the security of the people for granted, disclosed that the BRT bus driver involved in this unfortunate incident had been arrested, saying the management of Lagos Bus Service Ltd had been directed to cooperate fully with security agencies in their investigations so that the full weight of the law was brought down on everyone involved in this ugly incident.

“Dear Lagosians, the life of every citizen of the state matters to us, and we do not take the security of our people for granted.

“We will therefore leave no stones unturned in the investigations and arrest of everyone found culpable in the kidnap and death of Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

“The driver of the BRT bus involved in this unfortunate incident has been arrested, and the management of Lagos Bus Service Ltd have been directed to cooperate fully with security agencies in their investigations so that the full weight of the law is brought down on everyone involved in this ugly incident.

“To Bamise’s family and loved ones, my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time, may the Almighty God console you. I hereby give you my word that justice will be served,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu further assured that he was following all the investigations closely, and would ensure that Bamise get the justice she deserved, adding: “I also assure you all that the BRT services remain safe, despite this condemnable act.”

He once again expressed his sincere condolences to the Ayanwole family on the loss, praying God to rest the soul of their deceased daughter.

“Once again, my sincere condolences to the Ayanwole family. May Oluwabamise’s soul rest in peace. Amen,” Sanwo-Olu prayed.

