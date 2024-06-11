In furtherance of its commitment to monetize Nigeria’s vast natural gas resources, the NNPC Limited has executed a Project Development Agreement (PDA) with Golar LNG for the deployment of a Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) offshore Niger Delta, Nigeria.

The signing ceremony, which took place in Abuja, was attended from the NNPC Limited side by the Chief Financial Officer, Umar Ajiya; Executive Vice President, Gas Power & New Energy, Olalekan Ogunleye and Executive Vice President, Upstream, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan while the Golar LNG team was led by – Karl Fredrik Staubo (CEO).

According to the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Limited, Olufemi Soneye, the PDA was another major milestone achievement towards ensuring gas commercialization through the deployment of an FLNG Facility in Nigeria, which is in line with Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s resolve to rapidly commercialize Nigeria’s gas assets for the economic prosperity of the Nation.

“The agreement aims to monetize vast proven gas reserves from shallow water resources offshore Nigeria. The PDA also outlines the monetization plan that will utilize approximately 400-500mmscf/d and produce LNG, LPG and Condensate.

“The Partners, NNPC Limited and Golar LNG have both expressed their commitment to achieving Final Investment Decision (FID) before end of Q4, 2024 and first gas by 2027,” he said

Golar LNG Limited is a renowned independent owner and operator of LNG infrastructure, including carriers, floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), and floating liquefaction (FLNG) vessels.

