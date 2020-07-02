NMA condemns attack on FMC Lokoja, calls for adequate security

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Kogi chapter, has condemned the incident of hoodlums attack on Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Lokoja on Wednesday.

A statement on Wednesday in Lokoja, jointly signed by the state Chairman and Secretary of NMA, Dr Zubair Kabiru and Dr Okungbowa Osaretin, respectively, described the attack on FMC Lokoja premises as ”uncivilised and uncalled for”.

According to the statement, “report has reached NMA Kogi chapter, about the ugly incidence that took place on Wednesday at the premises of the FMC Lokoja, where some suspected hoodlums stormed the hospital’s premises, vandalised offices and carted away some personal and hospital valuables”.

ALSO READ: UNIMED gets NUC accreditation for Nursing and Physiotherapy programmes

”The hospital is where lives are saved; it is uncivilised for it to be attacked for whatsoever reason.

”The staff of the hospital had planned to have a peaceful protest over their safety in the hospital as a result of the ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19 in the state.

”However, before the protest could start, some unknown hoodlums stormed the hospital premises and disrupted the planned peaceful protest.

”This action has led to the total shutdown of the only functional tertiary healthcare facility in the state.

”NMA Kogi State believes that the action of these hoodlums is totally uncalled for and condemns it in absolute terms,” the statement said.

The association, therefore, called on the State and Federal Governments to bring the perpetrators to book, while ensuring adequate security for the healthcare workers in the state.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Threatens To Revoke Shehu Sani’s Bail

The Federal High Court, Abuja, Monday, said it would revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date for the trial of the two-count criminal charges preferred against him by the

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission… Read Full Story